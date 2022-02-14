Peter Steven Almberg, 69, passed away peacefully with his wife of 47 years and beloved daughter at his side on February 8, 2022.
Peter was born on July 22, 1952 to Edward and Geraldine Almberg in Tomah, WI. He attended Eau Claire Memorial High School, where he was as great in the classroom as he was on the basketball court. He continued his education and basketball career at UW-Stout, where he earned a master’s degree in school psychology. It was there that he met the love of his life, Cheryl (Klussendorf) Almberg. They were married in 1975 and were blessed with their daughter Nicole in 1984.
Peter worked for the Oshkosh School District his entire career as a school psychologist, where he enjoyed helping many students. Peter looked forward to his weekly lunches with the psychologist group and golfing regularly with his colleagues. Peter was a lifelong learner and never stopped soaking up as much information as he could. He was a prolific writer and had a talent for putting thoughts into expressive phrases and words.
Pete’s proudest role was “basketball dad,” and he was a constant at every single one of his daughter’s basketball games. His passion for sports continued on into retirement as he cheered on his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and Lawrence University Vikings.
In retirement, Peter also enjoyed studying genealogy and even taking a trip to his ancestral home of Norway. Nothing lit up the room more for Pete than when his grandchildren came to visit. Pete loved spoiling his grandchildren and spending time with them.
Pete will be most known for his witty “one-liners” and sense of humor. He was not always dealt the best of luck when it came to his health, but he never complained and instead tackled it with grace and courage. Pete enjoyed conversations with anyone, particularly with family and friends, but most often with people he had never met before.
Peter will be greatly missed by his wife, Cheryl; daughter, Nicole (Bruce) Berlowski; sister, Sandy (Mike) Boyle; brother-in-law, Jim Roberts; special like-a-second-daughter, Meredith (Onson) Ottman; grandchildren, Nolan and Adalyn; many nieces and nephews; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Edward Almberg, and sister, Nancy Roberts.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Memorials can be directed the Youth Financial Services Program at the Eau Claire YMCA (700 Graham Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701) in Peter Almberg’s name.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire team at Parkview Health Center for their incredible care, support and compassion for Peter in the last year.