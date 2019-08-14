Peter Bergren, age 84 of Altoona, WI (formally of Fall Creek), died on August 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pete was born on April 13, 1935, in Minneapolis MN to Donald and Gladys Bergren (Anderson). He married Barbara Johnson on September 26, 1959, at the Harmony Methodist Church in Harmony MN.
Pete graduated from Minnetonka (MN) High School in 1953-he was proud to be the first graduating class of the high school. He started work at Northern States Power after graduation, until he was drafted into the US Army in 1956. He served 2 years in the army, 18 months of that with NATO forces in Germany that acted as a deterrent to Russia during the cold war. After discharge from the army, Pete returned to his job with Northern States Power, where he worked for 36 more years, 26 of those in Eau Claire. He retired in December 1994.
Pete loved to sing, and was a member of the Minneapolis Apollo Male Chorus, Eau Claire Male Chorus, and the St James Trinity church choir. He also sang at numerous weddings and other events as a soloist. In addition, he enjoyed being part of the barbershop quartet in the Fall Creek High School musical, “Music Man.”
In earlier years, he and Barb enjoyed participating in the snowmobile club, dancing, traveling, camping, and enjoying gatherings with friends. Peter also loved following the Fall Creek Crickets sports teams with friends and attending grandchildren’s events.
Pete served on the Fall Creek School Board, and was one of the members that drove the initiative to build the current high school. Education was important to him and he was a strong advocate for the school district and children’s success. In later years, he and Barb started the Grandpa and Grandma mentorship program where they enjoyed tutoring children in various classrooms.
He was a member of the St James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek for 41 years and was very active in church activities, especially the choir.
Peter is survived by his wife Barbara (Johnson); son Dirk (Ann) of Deer Park, WI; daughter Beth (Tim) Mann, of Sartell MN; grandsons Ryan Bergren, of Humboldt Park, IL; Sean Mann of Oak Park, IL; and Kjell Mann of Sartell MN; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Gladys, sisters JoAnn and Greta and their spouses, and father and mother-in-law Norton and Jean Johnson.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 17, at 1:00 at St James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek, WI. A memorial service will be held at 2:00, with lunch following the service.
Memorials are preferred and direct donations can be made to St. James Trinity Lutheran Church.