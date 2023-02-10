Peter J. Hybben, a kind and talented man who loved life, died at the Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, on Sunday, February 5, at the age of 71.

He was born June 25, 1951, in Clear Lake, Wisconsin, to Andrew and Katherine Hybben, the 6th of 8 children. He grew up on the family farm in the rural Boyceville area, graduating from Boyceville High School in 1969. He worked as a welder for Hedlund Manufacturing for 10 years.

