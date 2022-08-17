Peter James Kowal of Taylor WI, passed away on August 13, 2022. Pete passed peacefully in his home with his wife by his side listening to one of his favorite bands.

Pete was born on May 18, 1975, in La Crosse WI to Carol Ryan and Jim Kowal. He spent his early childhood in Onalaska, WI. He moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1986, where he graduated from Memorial High School. Pete went on to get his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Minnesota. In 2006 Pete was married and he had 2 beautiful daughters.

