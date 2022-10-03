Peter J. Lembezeder, 58, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday September 29, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

He was born June 4th, 1964 in Milwaukee to parents Dr. Kenneth J. and Mary Lou (Bennett) Lembezeder. Peter was born with Down syndrome and was the fourth of seven children.

