Peter David Mills, 57, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 10, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family at Mayo Clinic Health System after a long and very courageous battle with heart disease and diabetes.
Pete was born December 15, 1962 to Hugh and Joanne Mills in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he joined his siblings Mike, Paul, Peggy and Jon. Pete attended Eau Claire schools and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial in 1981. He later attended UW-Eau Claire for a time. As a youth Pete was an excellent athlete participating in Babe Ruth Little League Baseball and YMCA football under the coaching of his father, Hugh. He also enjoyed participating in boxing as a youth. He went on to play football at Eau Claire Memorial High School and continued his love of sports all through his life being an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers Fan.
After high school, Pete worked for Ron’s Castle Foods. He moved with his friend Tim Thompson to California for a while. He returned to Eau Claire and worked for Milwaukee Biscuit before marrying Cindy Arneson in 1996 and together they had a daughter, Jordan Paige, in 1996. Pete’s second marriage was to Brenda Blomstrom and together they had 2 daughters, Miciah Jo in 2000 and Katy Ann in 2002. They later divorced but Brenda and Peter remained best friends for the remainder of his life. Jordan blessed Pete with 2 beautiful granddaughters, Nevaeh Rae and Raelynn Nicole. Pete’s daughters and granddaughters were the joy and light of his life. Pete always did everything he could to attend every special event in his children’s lives. He was the best father and grandpa, is loved deeply and will be forever dearly missed.
Pete will be remembered as a very sociable and compassionate person who was liked by everybody who met him. He had an amazing sense of humor and even while battling numerous health issues he remained upbeat, good humored and was willing to share a laugh with anyone. He was diagnosed with diabetes at age 9 and battled the ravages of the disease his whole life. He was a fighter and never gave up. He was an inspiration to all who met him. Pete was always willing to help anybody without complaints, no matter what he was going through himself. Pete’s Christian faith was always very important to him and he greatly enjoyed reading the Bible.
Pete is survived by his daughters, Jordan, Miciah and Katy; granddaughters, Nevaeh and Raelynn; mother, Joanne; brothers, Mike and Paul (Ellen); brother-in-law, Tom; nephews, Ryan, Matthew, Mac, Casey; niece, Carly; many cousins and friends; especially friends he enjoyed socializing with at Clancy’s Irish Parrot Bar.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Hugh; brother, Jon; and his son, Lucas; his sister, Peggy; grandmother, Emma Weichel; grandparents, Elsie and Gordon Mills; uncles and aunts, Gordon and Ruth Mills, Jon and Helen Mills. You will be forever loved and missed, Pete.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 16 from 4pm-7pm at Smith Funeral Chapel, 2222 London Rd, Eau Claire. A private service and burial will be held at a later date. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.