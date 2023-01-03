Peter George Prynch, 67, of Eau Claire, WI., passed away peacefully in his sleep December 30, 2022.
Peter was born March 19th, 1955, in Eau Claire WI., to Harley and Pearl Prynch. He graduated from North High School in 1973, then moved to Idaho shortly after graduating where his brother Mike lived. Once settling in out west he began working and enjoyed new experiences. He eventually returned home to marry his lifelong spouse Julie Ann (Briggs) Prynch.
He worked for Tjader and Highstrom for most of his career. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed deer hunting in his younger years, and later years enjoyed spending time at home landscaping his beautiful yard.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Harley G. and Pearl O. Prynch, his brother: Tony Prynch, and his mother in law: Jaqueline Briggs.
Peter is survived by his wife: Julie A. (Briggs) Prynch, his children: Meghan (Eric) Nyberg, Kyle Prynch, and Andrew Wahl, his grandchildren: Alexandria, Grace, Jackson, Ava Nyberg, Kendra Wahl. His siblings: Patsy Udler, Mike (Cookie) Prynch, and Dolly (Pat) Mcelwain, and niece's and nephew.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.