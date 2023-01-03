Prynch, Peter.png

Peter George Prynch, 67, of Eau Claire, WI., passed away peacefully in his sleep December 30, 2022.

Peter was born March 19th, 1955, in Eau Claire WI., to Harley and Pearl Prynch. He graduated from North High School in 1973, then moved to Idaho shortly after graduating where his brother Mike lived. Once settling in out west he began working and enjoyed new experiences. He eventually returned home to marry his lifelong spouse Julie Ann (Briggs) Prynch.

