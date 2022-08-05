Monona — Peter Evan Roller, 82, passed on July 29, 2022. He was born February 7, 1940, and raised by Mollie and Paul Roller in Wheaton, IL. Growing up, Pete was an active Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts and an All-State football player at Wheaton Central High School. He earned a full-ride scholarship to Baylor University in 1958, and then transferred to DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where he pledged Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Pete graduated from North Central College, Naperville, IL, and later earned a master’s degree in history from Northern IL University. His love of history and education included teaching at Lake Park High School, Glen Ellyn Junior High, and Hayward High School. He was passionate about education and championing the rights of his fellow educators. His union leadership and organizing led him to a career with SWEA in South Dakota and WEAC, from which he retired in 2003.
A blind date in high school with Susan Moulds led to their marriage on August 26, 1961. Pete and Sue proudly raised two daughters, Amy Roller and Sarah Roller Groth, in the Northwoods of Wisconsin. Pete was an entertainer. As a musician, he played the electric bass in many bands, most notably the Post Grads, TSR, and Lucy Creek. His fellow bandmates became lifelong friends that date back more than 60 years. He was a popular story-teller in the reenactment camping community and his love for Native American history was well-known even before he published three historical fiction novels, “The Crook’d Staff: An Adventure of Ireland and America,” “The Legacy of the Crook’d Staff: An Irish-American Family’s Discovery” and “The Crook’d Staff: Today and Tomorrow.”
Pete was preceded in death by Mollie and Paul Roller (parents); Pamela Kolar (sister); and Warren Moulds (brother-in-law). He is survived by his wife, Susan Roller; daughters, Amy Roller (Michael) and Sarah Roller Groth (Dan); grandsons, Owen and Wyatt Groth; and his in-law Moulds family: Bill Moulds (Sharon), JoAnn Moulds, John Moulds, and his nieces and nephew. Pete requested no religious services and, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his honor to the Patriotic Brass “Circle of Life” Scholarship, or the Oglala Lakota College. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.