Peter C. Ryan of Fall Creek WI passed away on September 19, 2021 at the age of 67 at home with his wife by his side.
Pete was born June 12, 1954 in Eau Claire, WI to Richard and Mildred Ryan. He graduated from Altoona High School in 1972. He then married Donna Aldworth on July 20, 1974 and spent the last 47 years with her in Seymour (Fall Creek) where they raised their children Eric and Amy.
Pete worked in construction and plumbing most of his life and when he wasn’t working, he spent countless hours in his garden growing everything they needed for his special salsa Donna and him canned yearly. Pete was a staple in the Seymour community and well known by many. He was a man of very few words with an abundance of useful and useless knowledge from his love of reading. Pete had a huge soft spot for his 5 beautiful grandchildren and enjoyed being a grandpa more than anything.
Pete is survived by his wife Donna Ryan of Fall Creek, son Eric (April) Ryan of Fall Creek, daughter Amy (Dante) Fiore of Altoona, and grandchildren, Samantha, Alexis, Emma, Bryson and Channing. Along with his brothers and sisters, Judy Roinestad, Richard (Mary) Ryan, Barb (Allen) Hansen, Tammy (Larry) Stelter, Lynn Ryan, and many nieces and nephews.
Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mildred Ryan, his brother John Ryan and brother-in-law Russ Roinestad.
Visitation will be held at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 pm with a service starting at 4:00 pm. A celebration of Pete’s life will be held following the service at the Brown Hut, 2525 N 110th Ave, Chippewa Falls, (Town of Seymour) from 5:30 – 8:00 pm.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.