Peter Sanders

Peter P. Sanders, 49, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Peter was born on December 20, 1969, to Pete and Lynne (Magoon) Sanders in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He loved to fish. Peter also loved his cat, Bobby.
Peter is survived by his brothers, Bill (Cathy) Sanders, John Sanders, and Ben Sanders; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Memorial services will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.