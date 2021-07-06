On Wednesday, July 1st, Peter H. Sather passed away in the comfort of his wonderful home, surrounded by family.
Peter was born on 12-4-1935 to Oscar and Florence Sather in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Peter attended Memorial High School where he dated and just one year after high school married the love of his life, Bonnie (Quilling Sather). They enjoyed 66 adventurous and wonderful years together. Together they traveled the world, were in business together, and were very active in their First Lutheran and Spirit Lutheran Church families.
Peter received an education in heavy machinery at the Caterpillar school in Peoria, Illinois. He continued to work with Caterpillar heavy machinery for about 25 years before joining his wife in business at Ferings Interiors at 6 S. Barstow. Many people were eager to apply for his job at Ferings because he would go in the basement to his “office” and disappear through an escape door wearing out the blacktop running off to coffee with “the boys.”
For a good decade he also enjoyed logging with his brother-in-law, Noble Kleven in Strum, WI. Rumor has it they worked and played just as hard during those years. His final career was working proudly with his dear friend Dan Clumpner at Commonweal Development as a project manager. For decades his greatest enjoyment was spent at the cabin on Island Lake driving his beloved houseboat he built with his father, around the chain of lakes. The boat would often be filled with many friends and family members enjoying cribbage games, jumping off the roof or enjoying a float on a chain of tied up tubes being pulled behind the boat while Captain Pete drove everyone safely around the lake.
Pete loved his family and dogs more than anything. Time spent with his wife playing cribbage, taking rides, eating ice cream every night are just a few of them endless special memories. With his son, Petey, he loved going downhill and water skiing and doing many renovation projects. His grandsons, Destin and Peter Dillon truly appreciated summer and winter vacations along with having a home to reside in following Hurricane Katrina until they could return to their city of New Orleans. Pete and his granddaughter Leslie had a bond that was a balance of adventure, love and endless humor. Leslie is so grateful he took her in as his own and raised her to have a sense of humor and a love for the “moment”. His great-granddaughter, Tiki loved her time with her “grampa” picking up sticks for bonfires in the yard and collecting his rocks from his pond and making him pay real money to get them back!
Pete was an honorable member of Eau Claire’s downtown business scene, an adored neighbor of the Shawtown neighborhood, and an active volunteer at his church. Pete’s favorite moment was always just after midnight on Christmas Eve when the gifts were open, the fire was in it’s final crackles, and the lights shone just beautifully on the tree. He would open his hands to it all and say, “isn’t this just great.”
Pete is preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Karen “Keke” Burcar, his brother Bobby Sather who he loved flying planes with, his parents and many more friends and relatives.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Quilling) Sather, his son Petey A. Sather (Elly Zakris) of New Orleans, his grandson Destin Sather of New Orleans, LA, his grandson Peter Dillon of Brooklyn, NY, his granddaughter Leslie Bruns-Fralich (Matthew) and great-granddaughter, Taylor “Tiki” of Phoenix, AZ. He also is survived by his sister Nancy Badger of Chetek, WI and Brother Jerry Sather (Martha) of Hernando, FL and sister-in-law, Ruth Sather of Eau Claire, WI.
Peter will be so deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., Eau Claire with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be start at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of donations, memorials may be directed to Spirit Lutheran Church.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.