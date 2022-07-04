Peter Edward Speckien, 83, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Peter was born on January 21, 1939 in Riga, Latvia where he was later orphaned during World War II sometime in 1944. Peter was placed in an orphanage in the British zone of occupation in Klingberg, Germany where he stayed until 1949. In 1949 Peter came to the United States through Lutheran Social Services where he has adopted by Roy and Erol Speckien of Eau Claire, WI. Along with his new six-year-old brother John, Peter grew up in the Eau Claire area and graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. In 1959 Peter joined the US Navy following in his dad’s footsteps. Peter spent 4 years on active duty serving aboard a variety of ships. His time on active duty took him all over the world with much of his time spent in the Mediterranean Sea and surrounding countries. Peter was aboard ships in the waters surrounding Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis and the Bay of Pigs incident. Peter spent the remainder of his 20 years of service in the reserves. After leaving active-duty Peter attended Dunwoody Technical College in Minneapolis, MN and was later employed with Owen Ayres Associates in Eau Claire, WI for ten years where he worked as an architectural draftsman designing many homes and businesses in the Eau Claire area. In 1976 Peter began working for the Uniroyal Tire Company until the closure of the Eau Claire plant in 1992. In 1992 Peter moved to Opelika, AL to finish out his career with Uniroyal until his retirement in 1998. To stay busy after retirement Peter worked some side jobs performing apartment maintenance in the Eau Claire area. On September 5, 1970 Peter married Mary Ann Amelse. They raised two children, Shane A. (Jennifer) and Jesse J. Speckien. Peter loved taking his two sons out boating on Lake Wissota, as well as taking them camping when they were kids. He also enjoyed watching his sons play basketball as kids all the way through high school. Peter was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing golf from the time he came to the United States all the way into his late 70s. He especially enjoyed playing with his two sons and brother, John. In his free time, Peter enjoyed working with his hands from remodeling projects around the house to growing tomatoes in his garden. Peter loved to tinker around in his garage and workshop. Peter thoroughly enjoyed watching Packer games with his friends and going out for fish fry on Friday nights. Later on in life Peter enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Eau Claire where he enjoyed being around people, drinking coffee, and eating cookies. Peter had a wonderful sense of humor and was always joking around with everyone he met. Peter was a wonderful and loving father, husband and brother and will be sorely missed. Peter is survived by his two sons, Shane (Jennifer) Speckien and their children, Connor and Elliana Owen, of Eau Claire and Jesse Speckien of Eau Claire; brother, John (Alice) Speckien of Chanhassen, MN. Peter was preceded in death by; his parents, Roy and Erol (Garnett) Speckien, and his wife, Mary Ann Speckien. The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls for all they have done to make his stay there safe, peaceful and enjoyable.
A graveside service will be held for Peter at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Christine Warloski officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Peter’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.