Philip Thomas Brux, age 69, of Eau Claire, WI passed away March 6, 2021, while on a family vacation in Las Vegas, NV.
Phil was born February 2, 1952 to William and Mary Brux. Phil attended catholic seminary before transferring to Kaukauna High School, where he graduated in 1970. Phil went on to graduate from UW-EC in 1975 with a degree in accounting. Just before graduating, Phil met Lynne Richards at The London Inn, where Lynne asked Phil to dance. They married in 1976.
After obtaining his CPA license, Phil worked at two local public accounting firms. However, never a “suit and tie” kind of guy, Phil started his own accounting practice in 1980, which allowed him to have casual Friday every day of the week.
Phil was passionate about local music and arts, regularly volunteering to play the clarinet or saxophone with the community symphony, various theater productions, and local polka bands. Phil was also an avid outdoorsman, enjoying gardening, beekeeping, worm farming, trips to the Boundary Waters, camping, fishing, canoeing, and biking. Although Phil became physically disabled due to various health conditions, he never let his disability stop him from doing the things he loved: traveling, cross-country RV roadtrips, playing catch with his grandkids, and even whitewater rafting.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lynne, their son, Ryan Brux of Las Vegas, NV, their daughter Erica (Shawn) Frey of Sartell, MN, and three grandchildren Aden, Scarlet, and Olivia Frey. He is also survived by Joyce Richards mother-in-law, brother Dave Brux, sister Lori (Doug) Whittle, sister Kris (Mark) Spielbauer, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Pam, and brother Eric.
A joint celebration of life will be held for Phil and Barbara Zank on May 22, 2021 from 10:30am-2:30pm at the 10th Street Park recreation building in Altoona Park, 418 9th Street West, Altoona, WI 54720. Pastor Tim Stein will offer a spiritual remembrance at 11:00. Memorials will be donated to support local musical scholarships and nature preservation efforts.
Phil will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of his loving family and friends.