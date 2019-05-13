Philip D. Lewis, 72, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home with his family.
He was born September 10, 1946, in Eau Claire, WI, to Ralph and Evelyn (Pope) Lewis.
Philip is survived by his wife, Marjorie; three children, Shannon, Heather (Lon) Mowery, and Corey (Kari) Lewis; and by five grandchildren, Carter Lewis, Claire & Ella Lewis, and Chase & Camden Mowery; sisters, Cheryl (Linus) Knudsen, Sue Mikesell, Randi (Larry) Nelson, and Mary Lewis; brothers, Steve (Sharon) Lewis, and David Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bill, Ron, Paul, and Mike.
A Celebration of his life will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at American Legion Post #53, 634 Water St., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.