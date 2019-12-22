Philip Carey Owen, age 70, of Eau Claire, WI and Cadott, WI, passed away November 26, 2019.
Phil was born in Eau Claire on August 15, 1949, to Dorothy H. and David B. Owen, the fourth of four sons.
Phil went to school out West to get his Master’s degree in Geology and in addition he brought back a love for horses. He was an avid farmer and horseman. The farm supported many generations of barn cats as well. He was a gifted mechanic who excelled at repairing outboard motors.
Phil was a dear brother to Peter (Verena), Davey, and the late Christopher (Julie) Owen. He also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces and their families and many dear friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, with Deacon Bob Chittendon officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
A burial and celebration of his life is planned at Lake Owen next summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pony Tales Refuge and Rehab would be appreciated.
