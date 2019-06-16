Phillip E. Hagel died on June 7, 2019 in Cadott, WI at the age of 68.
Phil was born on January 29, 1951 in Colfax, WI to Everett and Velma (Markgraf) Hagel. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1969. He married Victoria Nelson, in 1992. Phil began working for The Career Development Center as a printer.
Phil was accomplished at mathematics. In high school he received recognition from the National Science Foundation for his Theorem VIII. He was proud to be a member of the Mathematics Association of America.
Phil took comfort in his faith and in spite of his numerous health issues, Phil still maintained a witty sense of humor.
Phil is survived by his wife, Victoria; brother, Barry Hagel; sister, Sheila (Ken) Schumacher; mother-in-law, Harriet Nelson; sister-in-laws, Jackie (Chuck) Wagner and Angie Pasch and his many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett & Velma; sister, Cheryl Mullenbach; sister-in-law, Cindy Hagel and niece, Courtney Hagel.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center, Eau Claire, WI with Rev. David J. Irgens officiating. A visitation is scheduled for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Phil’s life.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the Wellness Shack, 505 S. Dewy St., Suite 101, Eau Claire, WI 50701.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hopes & Dreams, the Webster House, Career Development Center, as well as the other numerous caregivers and facilities that supported him through his lifetime of health issues.
