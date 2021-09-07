Phil Stickler made one more cast, turned on the running lights, and headed toward the landing for the last time on September 2, 2021. He was 77 years old.
Phil grew up in Cornell, Wisconsin. He loved fishing and playing all sports. He excelled in football as part of coach Eino Martino’s powerhouse teams of the early 1960s. Phil earned All-State honors as an offensive tackle.
Phil attended Wisconsin State University – Eau Claire (now UW-Eau Claire), where he majored in English and played on Blugold football teams that won back-to-back conference championships in 1963 and 1964. He was a great teammate and friend to many and cherished those friendships all his life. He’d never tell you, but he was 1965 Homecoming King.
Phil began his career in education as a high school English teacher and coach in the Waupun and New Richmond school districts. He returned to UW-Eau Claire to complete a master’s degree in school psychology. Phil worked as a school psychologist in the Eau Claire Area School District for 25 years, helping hundreds of kids and families. He cared deeply for the well-being of children and chose to volunteer his time in retirement with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Phil’s marriage brought him two wonderful daughters. He was a great dad. Solid. Loving. Supportive. Present. He was an equally great grandfather; known to wake napping kiddos to ask them to play games with him. He will always be grandpa to Everett, Shay, Finn, Aeden, Owen, and Adelle.
Phil enjoyed music. He loved to sing, and passionately did so with the Eau Claire Male Chorus for over 20 years. He loved to watch movies and Broadway shows. He played golf more for the camaraderie than the game, and often uncorked his world-class slice. Above all he was a kind and thoughtful man.
Phil is survived by his daughters Amanda (Matt) MacPhail, and Jessica (Jack Trautlein) Stickler, and his brother Dan (Beth Meyer). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Stickler.
Phil’s family would like to extend heart-felt gratitude to all the members of his loving second family at Dove South in Eau Claire, especially his “third daughter,” Erin, and Mayo Clinic Hospice. Parkinson’s disease and kidney disease were relentless, but so were all of you. Your professionalism, kindness and caring will always be remembered.
A celebration of life will be held September 10, 2021 from 1 pm – 3 pm at Chippewa Valley Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, Wisconsin. The celebration will conclude with a very brief service. We ask you to please wear a mask.
If you’d like to donate in memory of Phil, please do so, to the charity of your choice. He’d be happy to know you thought enough of him to help others.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with services. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalley cremation.com.