Philomena Aylesworth, 99, of Eau Claire, passed away on the 10th of December in her home, encompassed with the love of her surrounding family and caretakers.
She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Teresa (Sanders) Bachmeier, her husband Richard, several siblings, and her daughter Yvonne (McGrath), son-in-law David McGrath and her grandson James McGrath. She is survived by her children Carole (Gregg Brandrup), Cheryl (Jim Kline), Richard (Kim Hurbert) and Wendy (Dennis Reiter) as well as several siblings, her 13 grandchildren and her 21 great-grandchildren.
Philomena Delores Bachmeier was born in 1922 in Esmond, North Dakota. She learned early the value and necessity of hard work as she toiled on the family farm. In her yield, she found a sense of pride. And when the yield was lacking or the toil overwhelming, she fell back on her faith. As a young adult, she left the farm and moved to Devil’s Lake, where she attended beauty school. In the big city, she met her future husband, Richard Aylesworth. They married in 1945 and started their family shortly thereafter. After the birth of their second child, they moved to Wisconsin, living in various cities as they followed the work available to Richard. They finally settled in Eau Claire. As a child growing up on a farm during The Great Depression, Philomena had very little. She understood how to care for what she had and she became fluent in expressing her love through a language rooted in care for others. You could read it stitched into every piece of clothing she mended, every crease she ironed out, and every meal she cooked. In 1977, when Philomena was just 55, Richard died of a heart attack caused, in part, by an enlarged heart–a carryover from untreated malaria contracted during his time as a POW in Germany at the start of WWII. Carole, her second-eldest daughter, and her husband moved in with Philomena and when they built a new house across town several years later, Grandma Phil, as she was known by then, moved with them. She began working at the newly opened Shopko stocking shelves, where she worked until retiring at the age of 80.
When she wasn’t working, she loved to shop there, always finding treats she’d stash in the house, new products for cleaning and organizing, and the latest edition of Woman’s Day magazine. She loved the sections that gave tips for health and home management, cutting them out to give to whomever in her circle might benefit from it. In the summers, she tended her flower gardens with such dedication that her mums and mandevillas overtook every planter and flower bed they started in. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they coveted her homemade cinnamon rolls at family gatherings, gatherings that she cooked for well into her 90s. It isn’t hard to find a picture of Grandma Phil with one of her little “brats,” making snowballs, playing catch, or dunking graham crackers in milk. Sundays were her days to go “bumming around” which meant visits to her favorite places: church, Shopko, and to see family. She kept her world small, and she filled it with love, faith, and strength. As well as a daily declaration of rain and an assessment of the day as being a bummer. The world is less honest now that she is gone. She taught us so much, including that every party needs a watermelon and how to not dress like a slob. We will never stop missing her.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 416 N Dewey Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Thursday from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will immediately follow the service in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Philomena’s name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
