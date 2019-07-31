Phylis Ardith Jackson, 89 years old, of Chippewa Falls, Wis. died on July 27, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls surrounded by her loving family. Phylis was born on December 9, 1929, to James Fitch and Ruth (Sessions) Fitch. She married Robert Jackson on March 30, 1947. Phylis and Robert started their life together on the Jackson family farm in a gentle green valley in rural Seymour Township. Together, they raised nine children, worked tirelessly at farm life and embarked on cross country adventures in their RV until Roberts death in May, 1987.
Phylis’s greatest love was her family. She enjoyed working in her garden to preserve and prepare food for their growing family and manage her household. She met life’s challenges with grace and humility, always grateful for God’s bounty in spite of hardships.
Phylis is survived by her children Jim (Bonnie) Jackson, Linda (Edward) Nordstrom, Lillian “Gail” (Thomas) Roach, John (Patty) Jackson, Roger (Debra) Jackson, Janet (Michael) Urbas, and Gerald (Renee) Jackson and son-in-law Duane Schlewitz. Also by her three sisters, Joanne (Gerald) Henneman, Kayetta (Loren) Davis, and Trudy (Gregg) Butler; and brothers, James (Denise) Fitch and Pat Fitch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Brenda Schlewitz; and son, William Jackson. Also by her stepmother, Katherine Wade Fitch; father- and mother-in-law Vernon and Lillian Jackson; sister, Elaine Greiner, brothers-in-law, Howard Greiner, Bruce Kaatz and Marv Williams; grandsons, Dean Jackson (at infancy), and Tommy Roach; great-granddaughter, Josie Schlewitz; and great-grandson, Gage Backstrom.
Phylis will be forever remembered with great love and fondness by her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews too numerous to mention. She was a long time Ascension Lutheran Church member where she served on the Ladies Aid and participated in many church activities. She loved to raise her beautiful voice to God’s ear singing hymns in praise as long as she was able to attend church.
Phylis was a talented seamstress all of her life. In her later years, she focused her energies and time to create beautiful quilts. It was her dream to create a quilt for each of her great grandchildren, a nearly completed feat with help from her daughters. She also loved to spend time with family and friends at Bonner Lake in Webster, Wis, around the campfire listening to the loons.
Phylis and her family are deeply thankful to the caring and attentive staff at Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls.
Memorial services for Phylis will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 721 S State St, Fall Creek, Wis. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial of cremains will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Memorials will be directed to causes that were close to Phylis’s heart: the American Heart Association, Bobs House for Dogs and Bolton Refuge House.
