Phyllis Bartig

Phyllis Ione Bartig, age 92, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after a head injury from a fall. She died peacefully at home in Eau Claire.
Phyllis was born March 29, 1927, in Eau Claire, daughter of the late William and Dora (Redmond) Bartig. Phyllis had never married and lived in the family home for nearly 90 years. Her life focused around her God, her church and her family. She was great at always knowing to tell us what we needed to hear, providing a sandwich to feed us and a shoulder to cry on – without a harsh word about anyone. She was employed as a church secretary for an amazing 60 years at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
She is survived by one brother, Harold of La Crosse; and two sisters, Lois (Herb) Sakalaucks and Dorothy (Ray) Isham, both of Eau Claire; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dora Bartig and a brother, James.
Memorials donations in honor of Phyllis may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St, Eau Claire, with Rev. Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m on Sunday, May 18, 2019, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
DUE TO CONSTRUCTION, ACCESS TO FUNERAL HOME BY WAY OF GRAND AVE IS CLOSED. PLEASE USE 2ND AVE ENTRANCE.