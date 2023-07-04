Berney, Phyllis photo.jpeg

Phyllis Berney

Our mother, Phyllis Pearlove Berney, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2023. A long-time resident of Eau Claire, Phyllis moved here as a young bride with her husband, Joseph Berney, in 1956.

