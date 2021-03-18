Phyllis Bredeson, 90, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in Altoona. On October 11, 1930 she was born in Staten Island, New York to William and Margaret (Valenti) Compton. Phyllis married Arthur Clement Pope on May 1, 1951 in Fayetteville, NC. Together they had 4 children, Gary Pope, Carol Robarge, Lisa Davis, and Robin Barten. The family liked to share the story about how all of her children were born in July.
She was the oldest of 9 children and when she was young her family moved to West Virginia. Phyllis left school after the 8th grade to help on the Tobacco Farm and to take care of her siblings. She worked as a CNA for most of her career at a number of places across the country including, Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Mount Washington nursing home, Severson nursing home, and she ended her career at Seaview Hospital and Nursing Home in Staten Island, NY.
Phyllis enjoyed reading, her favorite authors were W. Michael Gear and Kathleen ONeal Gear, and Jean M. Auel, Phyllis read all of the books in the series. She was a big fan of the Bee Gees and in 2019 she went to her last tribute concert with her family. She also loved fishing and every June she made Strawberry Jam. Phyllis would also make homemade spaghetti and pineapple upside down cake for any special occasion. In the fall when the weather changed Phyllis would knit scarves for her family and anyone else around her that could use one.
She is survived by her four children: Gary Pope, Carol (Gary) Robarge, Lisa Davis, and Robin (Larry) Barten; granddaughter: Laura Pope (Lincoln Rice); 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and siblings: Betty Vaphides, Joan Priola, Robert Compton, Thomas Compton, and Chuck Compton all from New York state.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents: William and Margaret (Valenti) Compton; brother: William Compton Jr.; and sisters: Carol Cherry and Virginia Roberts.
The family would like to extend their thanks to all of the staff at River Pines Nursing Home in Altoona especially Amanda, Vicki, Heather, Amy, Linda, Sammi and everyone else who cared for Phyllis and created such a welcoming and homelike environment for the family no matter the time of day.
A funeral service will be held on May 22nd, 2021 at 11 am at the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel at 535 S Hillcrest Pky in Altoona. A luncheon and celebration of life will follow the service.
