Phyllis Brovick Burrows, age 95, passed away peacefully at her Altoona, Wisconsin home on September 13, 2022, with family at her side. Phyllis was born on August 27, 1927, to Albert and Margaret Brovick in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Janesville, Wisconsin. Phyllis graduated from Janesville High School in 1945, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked in a law firm for one-year following her graduation, and then for Blodgett Milling Company, Janesville, Wisconsin, for nine years in various roles.
Phyllis was married to Roger Burrows on August 16, 1947. Phyllis and Roger moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1963, where they lived until their passing. They were married for 66 years prior to Roger’s death on December 31, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Burrows of Eau Claire; her son, Tom Burrows and wife Julia, of Millstadt, Illinois; five grandchildren, Ben Burrows, Abby Burrows, Elly DiLeonardi and husband Nick, Laura Horst, and Logan Horst; two great grandchildren, Deklyn Smith and Aurora Kristoff. She is also survived by her brother, Don Brovick and wife Joan of Janesville, Wisconsin, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Phyllis is preceded in death by her father Albert Brovick and mother Margaret Brovick; two sisters, Marylyn Traub and Delores “Punk” Szczupakiewicz; and a brother, Albert Brovick Jr.
Phyllis served in many volunteer roles with organizations such as Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America; Peace Lutheran and Trinity Lutheran Churches; PEO; Luther Hospital; a weekly stitching group of special friends, and other local organizations. Phyllis was an avid golfer at Hillcrest Country Club and won many trophies through the years. She is well known by her family and friends as a wonderful baker and cook, serving hundreds of holiday feast and summer BBQ’s.
Funeral services will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Tom Wescott will officiate. A light lunch will follow the service. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in Milton Lawns Memorial Park and Mausoleum, Janesville, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com. Hulke Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
