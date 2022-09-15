Phyllis Brovick Burrows, age 95, passed away peacefully at her Altoona, Wisconsin home on September 13, 2022, with family at her side. Phyllis was born on August 27, 1927, to Albert and Margaret Brovick in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Janesville, Wisconsin. Phyllis graduated from Janesville High School in 1945, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked in a law firm for one-year following her graduation, and then for Blodgett Milling Company, Janesville, Wisconsin, for nine years in various roles.

Phyllis was married to Roger Burrows on August 16, 1947. Phyllis and Roger moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin in 1963, where they lived until their passing. They were married for 66 years prior to Roger’s death on December 31, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Burrows of Eau Claire; her son, Tom Burrows and wife Julia, of Millstadt, Illinois; five grandchildren, Ben Burrows, Abby Burrows, Elly DiLeonardi and husband Nick, Laura Horst, and Logan Horst; two great grandchildren, Deklyn Smith and Aurora Kristoff. She is also survived by her brother, Don Brovick and wife Joan of Janesville, Wisconsin, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Phyllis is preceded in death by her father Albert Brovick and mother Margaret Brovick; two sisters, Marylyn Traub and Delores “Punk” Szczupakiewicz; and a brother, Albert Brovick Jr.

