Phyllis Ann Christopher, 86 of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wi.
Phyllis was Born February 10, 1933 in Menomonie WI the daughter of the late Edwin and Sadie (Schroeder) Wahl.
Phyllis liked thing simple, she enjoyed going to thrift sales. She loved her family and pets and enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her children, Edward (Kathy) Mohr, Dennis (Kathy) Mohr both of Eau Claire, Wi; step children, Brent Christopher of Sun Prairie, DeAnna Christopher of Chippewa Falls, and Annette (Scott) Mewhorter, of Cornell; many grand, great-grand, & great great-grandchildren, other relatives & friends.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Jack; stepchildren, Blair & Evette.
A service will be held at 12 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of service on the day, at the funeral home.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.