Phyllis Yvonne Fox, age 93 of Altoona passed away at River Pines in Altoona on Monday, April 26, 2021 with her family by her side.
Phyllis was born on February 8, 1928 to the late John and Merna Helfter in Osage, Iowa. She married Norman Fox on February 12, 1947 in New Haven, Iowa. They moved to Eau Claire in 1972.
Phyllis’s life revolved around her family and her faith. She volunteered to take care of the flowers at St. Mary’s Church. Phyllis had a sharp mind and a competitive side to her. She enjoyed playing cards against anyone who would play. She and Norman made 1,000s of rosaries for others over the years. Phyllis also enjoyed crocheting (making many afghans for family members). She and Norman enjoyed many years of camping with the family. She treasured the hugs when family was allowed back into the nursing home. Phyllis loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her children: Patricia (Fred) DesForge, Dennis (Janet) Fox, Elaine Kemerer, Belinda (Larry) Wood, David (Jeanne) Fox, Martin (Lauri) Fox, Karl (Kirsten) Fox, Mary (Duane) Arneson and Angela (Mark) Johnson; 36 grandchildren; and 67 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Norman; son-in-law Gary Kemerer; 2 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior at the church and also at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
The family would like to thank the staff at River Pines and St. Croix Hospice for the special care that Phyllis received. All memorials will be given to St. Croix Hospice.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.