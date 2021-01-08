Phyllis Fuller, 93, passed away on December 30, 2020 at Aspen Ridge Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon and went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Phyllis was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 27, 1927. She was a 1945 graduate of Lincoln High School in Osseo, Wisconsin. She married Richard “Dick” Fuller in Osseo on November 27, 1947—her twentieth birthday.
They moved to Ellsworth, Wisconsin, where Dick taught eighth grade until becoming the junior high school principal. Phyllis was an active member of the community. As a member of English Lutheran Church, she was part of Ladies Aide, Altar Guild, and worked at the church stand at the Pierce County Fair. She volunteered with the American Red Cross blood drive, delivered meals for Meals On Wheels, and was a poll worker at elections. She was a fifty-plus year member in the American Legion Auxiliary. In addition to her bridge club in Ellsworth, she also maintained contact with her bridge club in Osseo.
After her husband’s death, Phyllis moved to Eau Claire and resided there for over ten years. When living by herself became too much for her, she moved to Bend, Oregon, to be closer to her daughter, Elizabeth. Phyllis’ last several years were spent at Aspen Ridge Assisted Living in Bend, Oregon.
Phyllis is survived by: her two daughters, Elizabeth (Gerhard) Beenen of Sunriver, Oregon, and Mary (Nicholas) Gebelt of Whittier, California; granddaughter, Melissa (Jeff) Herbage; grandson, Michael (Jaime) Beenen; great-grandson, Thomas Herbage; sister, Janice (Lewie) Sura of Beloit, Wisconsin; and three nieces and a nephew.
Phyllis will be put to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis with her husband at her side. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Memorials can be sent to the Ellsworth Community School District Foundation or the English Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.