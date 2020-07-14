Phyllis Geraldine Green passed away March 13, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Systems Hospital in Barron, WI due to complications from pneumonia. She was 97 years old.
She was born on July 20, 1922 to Lewis and Caroline Severtson in Blooming Prairie, MN, the youngest of 10 siblings. She married Orville (Bud) Green February 4, 1942. They had three sons, Gerald, Neil and Dale Green.
Phyllis is survived by one son Gerald Green, one daughter-in-law, Peggy Ann Green, 9 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, 9 siblings, her husband, sons Neil and Dale, daughters- in-law Judith Green and Rochelle Green.
Her 97 years were full of life. We will miss her contagious laugh, bright red nail polish, passion for adventure and legacy of handmade keepsakes.
A committal service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:30 A.M. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kasson MN. Presided by Pastor Bruce Naumann,Messiah Lutheran Church of Eau Claire,WI
Arrangements made by Lenmark Gomsrud Linn of Eau Claire,WI
“Well done, good and faithful servant” Matthew 25:23