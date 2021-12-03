Phyllis M. Hansen, age 88 of Menomonie, WI died Tuesday November 30th, 2021, at Our House Senior Living on hospice.
She was born July 25, 1933, in Sand Creek, WI to Henry and Pearl (Stockness) Swenson and was raised in the Sand Creek area.
She married Curtiss Hansen on February 26th, 1951, in Stillwater, MN. They lived in Ely, MN for five years before moving back to Menomonie in 1956.
Phyllis worked at the American Lutheran Home for 20 years before retiring. Phyllis enjoyed gardening, Country Fest and vacationing in Branson, MO. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and an active member of the CLCW. She enjoyed quilting with the ladies at church, baking and helping with church functions.
Phyllis is survived by one son Dexter (Gale) Hansen of Leander TX; two daughters Sandy (LaMonte) Olson of Eau Claire, WI, and Rita (Roger) Wagner of Menomonie, WI; six grandchildren, Jason (Casey) Hansen, Melinda Hansen, Eric (Marina) Krinsky, Tessa Olson, Ryan (Karlie) Wagner and Renee Wagner, and great grandchildren, Andrew and Henry Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her husband Curtiss, parents Henry and Pearl Swenson, in-laws Chris and Josephine Hansen and an infant daughter.
Funeral Service is at 11:00 on Tuesday December 7th, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in the town of Sioux Creek, Barron Co. WI. Visitation will be from 10am-11am at Christ Lutheran Church. Lunch to follow the service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.