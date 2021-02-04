Phyllis Rose Johnson, age 91, Mondovi, WI passed away on February 1st at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI. She was born on April 15, 1929 to Albert and Hilga (Roetter) Heck in Mondovi. Phyllis graduated from Mondovi High School in 1947 and attended some evening classes at Eau Claire Vocational School. On October 12, 1968, Phyllis was united in marriage to John S. Johnson.
Phyllis worked at Howard Insurance for 3 ½ years, Mondovi Co-op Creamery for 22 years, Land O’ Lakes Creamery Eau Claire for 17 ½ years and lastly in Mondovi at Land O’ Lakes Creamery part time for 5 ½ years until her retirement.
Phyllis was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for her entire life. She was a Sunday school teacher, member of Canton Ladies Aid, organist for over 72 years at St. Paul’s and filled in at other churches as needed. Phyllis was a 7-year member of Sweet Adeline’s International. She loved music and realized she would probably have more hymns at her funeral one day than others! Phyllis was also on a bowling team and a member of the Mondovi Historical Society throughout the years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and embroidering in her spare time. Her favorite places were just being around in the Mondovi area and Little Falls, MN when she had a chance to visit.
Phyllis is survived by her brother Harold (Betty) Heck, Lucile (Bob) Accola, sisters-in-law Morrell Heck and Elaine Heck, many nieces, nephews and good friend Ann Brenner. She is preceded in death by husband, John, parents Albert and Hilga Heck, brothers Norman and Leigh Heck and nephew Brian Heck.
The family would like to thank Dr. Obaid, Pastor Daniel Pfaffe and many others who cared for Phyllis, called, sent letters and was her transportation to church, doctor appointments and other gatherings.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 5 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Canton, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Phyllis will be laid to rest along side her husband John at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the spring.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.