Phyllis Kensmoe

Phyllis Jean (Schuh) Kensmoe, 94, of Eau Claire, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at Care Partners on Birch St. in Eau Claire. She was born on February 5, 1925, in Catawba, WI to Romeo and Florence (Yauch) Schuh.
In 1942, Phyllis moved to Eau Claire to attend Business College. She met Kenneth Kensmoe who proposed to her before he shipped out with the Navy. They were married on May 24, 1947 after he returned. She worked at several businesses including Soo Line RR, Holmes Greep Notions Co., Aldens Catalog and Land O’ Lakes while raising 4 children: Susan (Dale) Ives of Foster, WI, Keith (Chris) Kensmoe of Rothschild, WI, Pamela (Brad) Meyer of Los Alamos, NM, and John (Kathy) of Greensboro, NC.
Phyllis was always active. She sang in the choir at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and with the Norsk Folk Singers (Sons of Norway). She made quilts for Lutheran World Relief, volunteered at Royal Credit Union, Luther Hospital, Phillips Senior Center and Oakwood Villa. In her 80’s she was still singing and teaching line dancing at Phillips Senior Center. Her love of travel took her to Norway, Germany, Alaska, Hawaii, California, Florida and many other destinations.
On August 18, 2007, she married Gordon Grohn at the young age of 82. The two shared 9 very happy years together.
Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Larry Schuh of Minneapolis, MN and Paul Schuh of Phillips, WI; as well as her 3 children; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 5 step-children.
She was preceded in death by her, husband Kenneth, daughter Susan and great grandchild Matthew Graff; second husband Gordon Grohn; brother, Robert Schuh; sister, Lois Kunshier.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire. Memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
