Phyllis Anderson Mackenzie lived to be 101 years old enjoying her own home until shortly before her death on April 7, 2021. She was born to John and Luella Anderson on Nov. 28, 1919 and grew up in St. Paul MN where she graduated from University High School and the University of MN.
In 1941 she married Minnesotan Reed King who was subsequently killed in WWII on a training flight. After the war, she met Ian Mackenzie a Canadian war veteran. They were married in 1948 and moved to Eau Claire, WI where they lived until the late 1970s then trading Wisconsin for the gentler climate of Scottsdale, AZ which became her home for the next 45 years.
Phyllis was a life-long Lutheran attending church every week in person until Covid and then attending virtually. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority and a dedicated volunteer in numerous service organizations. Over the years she played golf at Eau Claire Golf and CC, Pinnacle Peak CC and Camelback GC. Bridge was also a game she loved and continued to play regularly until the pandemic.
She is survived by her children; Reed (Jane) of Chaska MN, Anne of Tallahassee FL and James of Scottsdale AZ. Grandchildren Rachael (Dan) Mackenzie-Olson of Plymouth MN and Joanna (Chris) Daly of Kailua HI. Great-grandchildren Lillian Mackenzie-Olson, Ian Mackenzie-Olson, Sofie Miner, Calla Miner, Declan Daly, Graham Daly and Owen Daly.
A celebration of her life is planned for this summer.