Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass, minutes before turning 94 years old, completed her mission on earth. She decided to throw her leg brace away and celebrate her 94th birthday somewhere other than this physical realm… soaring high and free of all physical boundaries and limitations. In her own words… “On November 6, 2019 I finally completed my mission on planet Earth. It was a joyous and oft times a challenging journey. I tried to use my challenges and failures to propel me forward toward my goals as I said yes to life. As I retire from this earthly life, I look forward to a reunion with family and friends that I haven’t seen in a long time. My long departed loving husband Bob, Philip and Cele Menzner, my parents, to whom I was born on November 7, 1925, my departed siblings Nita (Linita Menzner-McDonald), Bud (Philip Menzner) and Bob (Robert Menzner), my grandson Sean (Sean Kass) and my many dear friends and relatives. Life was good to me for almost 94 years. I leave my greatest creations Bob, Tom and Nancy who survived me along with my grandchildren Victoria, Sean (departed), Sarah and Robyn.” With the transition of Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass we celebrate a life well spent.
