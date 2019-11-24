Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass, minutes before turning 94 years old, completed her mission on earth.
She decided to throw her leg brace away and celebrate her 94th birthday somewhere other than this physical realm … soaring high and free of all physical boundaries and limitations.
In her own words …
“On November 6, 2019 I finally completed my mission on planet Earth. It was a joyous and oft times a challenging journey. I tried to use my challenges and failures to propel me forward toward my goals as I said yes to life.
As I retire from this earthly life, I look forward to a reunion with family and friends that I haven't seen in a long time. My long departed loving husband Bob, Philip and Cele Menzner, my parents, to whom I was born on November 7, 1925, my departed siblings Nita (Linita Menzner-McDonald), Bud (Philip Menzner) and Bob (Robert Menzner), my grandson Sean (Sean Kass) and my many dear friends and relatives.
Life was good to me for almost 94 years. I leave my greatest creations Bob, Tom and Nancy who survived me along with my grandchildren Victoria, Sean (departed), Sarah and Robyn.”
With the transition of Phyllis Helen Menzner-Kass we celebrate a life well spent.
