Phyllis Jean Modl, 94, went to Heaven to be with the Lord, on December 16th. She passed away passed peacefully at the Aicota Health Care Facility in Aitkin MN with family by her side.
Phyllis was born on February 10th, 1926, to Andrew and Margaret Christenson in Eau Claire Wi. She married Eugene Modl in 1945. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
Phyllis worked numerous jobs as a care taker to the elderly, cleaning homes and motels, memorex inc. and waitressing. After retiring, her and her husband Gene were caretakers at Sherwood Forest campground in Garrison MN. She also volunteered for meals on wheels in Brainerd, MN.
Her life was her family. She loved them with all her heart. She loved to serve the Lord, and loved her church family. She loved to travel with her husband in the winter months in their motor home. She met many friends along the way who she stayed in contact with over the years.
Her passion was writing poems and daily journals for many years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, and making lawn ornaments. She loved watching and feeding the birds and sunsets, and watching the stars. Her life changed in 1975, when she met Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord. She will always be remembered for her loving, caring, and Godly witness to her family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her four children, Terry (Nancy), Modl Owensboro, KY. Julie (John) Wollenburg, Motley, MN. Thomas (Sandy) Modl, Chippewa Falls, WI. Timothy (Robyn) Modl, Aitkin, MN. 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren, 1 sister, Gloria Klopp, 1 brother, John (Nancy) Christenson, 1 step grand daughter Elizabeth and several nieces, nephews and cousins, who she thought the world of.
She was Preceded in death by her husband Eugene of 63 years, Son in law Wally Schaffenberger, sister Betty Seeley, 3 brothers, Harold, Earl and Richard christenson. Phyllis’s family is grateful for the wonderful care she received at Aicota assisted living and Aicota health are facility.
A special thank you to Larry Burgs and the church family for being there for our mother, and to Dr. Burgos and Riverside clinic for the excellent care they provided. A very special thank you to Deanna Gullickson, moms best friend, who would talk on the phone to mom every night. Also a special thank you to Arlyn and Martin Brock for being such good friends over the years and visiting her frequently.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.