Phyllis Louise (Jaenke) Peterson, 84 of Altoona, WI. went home with Jesus on Monday, January 4th, 2021.
She was born on March 13th, 1936 to Arnold and Louisa (Raether) Jaenke. She was the baby of the family of four. Phyllis was raised in the Township of Ludington, moving several times but settling on the family farm. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1954 with her best friend, Tootie. Phyllis married Raymond Peterson on April 23rd, 1955 at the St. Rose of Lima Church in Cadott, WI. They had five children, living most of their life in the Town of Ludington. Phyllis stayed home with her children, always there for them. She decided to take a job raising a little girl named Jenny, who is now considered part of the family. After Jenny went to school, Phyllis became a homecare provider, working for Northwest Wisconsin Homecare, Lifenet, St. Joseph's Homecare, Community Health Partnership and taking care of her aunts through the end of their lives. She retired before she wanted to because of back problems. After her diagnosis of pancreatic and liver cancer, she spent her last 35 days at Julie and Lorn's home.
Phyllis truly enjoyed taking short trips with her friend, Linda. They traveled many places, but she especially loved traveling to Nashville and the Great Smoky Mountains. She loved a good card game and being around her family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her five children-Susan (Bob) Fitzmaurice of Augusta, Ray (Debbie) Peterson of Fall Creek, Randy (Theresa) Peterson of Augusta, Lori (Jeff) Winrich of Altoona and Julie (Lorn) Heck of Mondovi, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her high school friend Verle "Tootie" Green, Jenny Mazur, Wayne and Linda Steig and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers Junior, Elinar and Dennis.
A special thank you to Dr. Kevin Wergland at Mayo Clinic. Phyllis trusted and liked him, which speaks volumes because she disliked anything to do with doctors. Also to Mayo Clinic Hospice, especially Emily, who was Phyllis's nurse. She was amazing, thoughtful and caring.
A Public Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a Private Family Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church 264 E. Main St. Mondovi, WI. 54755. A Public Graveside Service will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday at the Brooklawn Cemetery Cadott, WI. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Per families request, COVID guidelines are required.
Funeral Service may be viewed at Zion Lutheran Church Mondovi Youtube.
Leiser Funeral Home Cadott, WI.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com