Phyllis L. Phillips, age 87 of Durand, died Sunday, January 8, 2023 at AdventHealth-Durand.
Phyllis was born on February 27, 1935, to Paul and Hazel (Hurlburt) Price in the City of Durand. She lived all of her single life on the family farm in Buffalo County and attended the North Branch Country School and Dividing Ridge School before going to Durand High School. In 1951 Phyllis married Walter Klein, together they had four children and later divorced. Phyllis moved with her children to River Falls to be closer to her brother, Bob and his family. In 1963, Phyllis married Frank Rode and they had one son. Frank died in April of 1973 and in October of 1973, her son Bill Klein was killed in an car accident. In 1976, Phyllis married the love of her life, Sylvester Phillips. They moved to Eau Claire and later to Elk Mound. Phyllis worked her entire career as a waitress at DJ’s Café in Elk Mound. In 1990, Phyllis and Sylvester moved back to Durand with their son Jon, where she remained the rest of her life.
Phyllis is survived her children, Alan (Jackie) Klein, Jeff (Brenda) Klein, Nancy Brenner and Jon Rode, stepdaughter, Linda Phillips, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great great grandson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Bill Klein, husbands, Frank Rode and Sylvester Phillips, parents, Paul and Hazel Price, siblings, Bob (Margaret) Price, Harry Price, Leone (Ed) Komro, Donna (Bob) Soden, Margel (Leland) Keys, special nephew, Pete Benjamin and special nieces, Nancy Carothers and Elaine Price.
Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Monday, January 16, 2023, at Durand United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Kim officiating. Burial will be the Maxville cemetery in the Town of Maxville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.