Phyllis Rieck
Phyllis M. Rieck, age 74 of Modena, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.
Phyllis was born on January 26, 1949, in Wabasha, MN at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. She was the daughter of Julius and Corlinda (Thompson) Erickson and grew up in the Modena Township. Phyllis attended Modena Grade School and graduated from Mondovi High School. After high school, Phyllis lived in Rochester and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a medical dietary department for several years. Phyllis married Gerald R. Rieck on October 14, 1972, at Lyster Lutheran Church in Nelson. After marriage they lived in Modena where they raised their family. Phyllis took a job in the bakery at the Mondovi Super Valu where she worked for over 30 years. She retired as the manager of the Bakery.
Phyllis enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and cooking. She worked for her daughter, Missy at The Cottage in Durand, making flower deliveries during Valentine’s Day. Phyllis was active at church with the Ladies Aide and lutfisk dinners. Most of all Phyllis loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gerald, children, Melissa “Missy” (Ken) Anibas of Arkansaw and Jason (Tanya) of Rock Falls, four grandchildren, MaKenna, Aliyah, Ali and Emercyn, sister, Janis (Gary) Holmen of Mondovi, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Corlinda Erickson and one brother, Everette Erickson.
Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Friday, February 24, 2023, at Lyster Lutheran Church in Urne, rural Nelson, with Rev. Michael Vetsch officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00PM-7:00PM Thursday at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
