Phyllis L. Score, age 100, of Menomonie, WI, went home to her heavenly Father on her 100th birthday on March 26, 2022.
Phyllis was born March 26, 1922, in Dunn County, WI, to Peter and Clara (Gregerson) Score. Phyllis attended Little Beaver Country School in Sheridan Township through 8th grade and went on to graduate from Prairie Farm High School. After high school, she attended Dunn County Normal School for teacher training, and taught in several one-room schoolhouses, including Pleasant Valley, near Connorsville, WI.
Phyllis then changed directions and attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in 1948. After working for many different parishes, she decided to further her education and graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD, in 1962. Her entire career was spent in parish work in various Lutheran churches around the country.
Her last parish was at Woodlake Lutheran in Richfield, MN. After retiring she remained in Minneapolis until she moved to Menomonie in 2013 to be closer to family. She has been a resident at Our House Assisted Living since that time.
Phyllis had a passion for travel and took many trips, not only in the United States, but also to the Holy Lands and Europe. She did extensive research on family genealogy before her visit to Norway and was delighted to find distant relatives and family farms.
Although Phyllis did not have children of her own, she took great interest in the activities of her nieces and nephews.
Phyllis is survived by four nieces, two nephews, many great-nieces and -nephews, and also great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond Score and Clayton Score; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Score and Barbara Score.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hay River Lutheran Church in Wheeler, WI, with Pastor Bruce Remreid officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Hay River Lutheran Church Cemetery.