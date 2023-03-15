Phyllis Shilts
Phyllis E. Shilts, age 95 of Eau Claire died peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023 at her home where she lived and loved for 60 years.
Phyllis was born on December 30, 1927 to the late William and Linda (Endvick) Tollefson in Stanley, Wisconsin. On April 21, 1951 she married Glenn Shilts at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Phyllis worked at Blue Moon Dairy after graduating from high school and then as a cashier at the Co-op for 13 years. She retired from Mayo Clinic Health Systems after 13 years to care for her husband, Glenn.
In her spare time, Phyllis liked to play cards with friends or go to the casino and luck was always with her in these endeavors. She also liked to read, fish, and attend her grandchildren’s after school activities.
Phyllis lived to watch the Brewers and could talk baseball with the best of them. She was also an avid Badgers fan. She was a great cook and loved to have her family gather at her home. She welcomed all visitors with a smile, a snack and conversation.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Becky) Shilts and Roger (Susan) Shilts of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Lisa, Joe, Carrie, Angie, Jesse and Luke; 15 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; other family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn; son, Daniel; an infant daughter; sisters, Delores Introwitz and Marilyn Annibas; brothers, Claude Tollefson and Donald Tollefson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 St. Olaf Catholic Church with Father James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
