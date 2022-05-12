Phyllis Stai-Vradenburg, age 96, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, May 9, 2022.
She was born June 20,1925, in Menomonie, WI to Louis and Inga (Koolmo) Schultz. She resided in Menomonie the majority of her life.
Phyllis married William Stai on January 26, 1946 and together they farmed west of Menomonie. Here they enjoyed raising their nine children. After the death of William, the farm was sold and she moved into Menomonie and began working in the cafeteria at MHS.
In August 1983, Phyllis married Everett Vradenburg from Durand. They resided in Durand for a number of years, then moved back to Menomonie. Together they enjoyed traveling through the 50 states, a trip to Ireland and a cruise.
She enjoyed music, dancing, playing cards and dice. In later years, Phyllis, her brother-in-law Al and other family members enjoyed camping and hitting casinos. But mostly she enjoyed being with family.
She is survived by her children; Bill (Rosie) Stai, Jim (Barb) Stai, Sue (Duane) Jenson, Bob (Connie) Stai, Julie (Ron) Cook-Bien, Jean (Dave) Somsen, Joan (Doug) Wahl, Peggy (Steve) Schultz; 39 grandchildren, plus 99 great and great-great grandchildren, along with the Vradenburg family. She is also survived by her sister Mavis (Louis) Cornellier, sisters-in-law Lorna Schultz and Betty Stai, brother in-law Allen Stai. As well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; husband Everett; son Jerry; son-in-law Dana Cook; brothers Leonard (Ruth) Schultz, Merlin (Elaine) Schultz and Eldon Schultz; sister Gladys (Russell) Holden. Brothers-in-law Fran (Ann) Stai, Glen (Carol) Stai, Earl (Marie) Stai, Orrin (Bertha) Stai, Vaughn (RuthAnn) Stai, Lee Stai; sisters-in-law Eunice Stai, Ilene (Bud) Shaker and Avis (Hank) Kilde.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and also 1 hour prior to the service at the church.