Phyllis Ann Wahl, age 81 of Eau Claire, formerly of Maiden Rock went to be with her Savior, March 18th at Our House Assisted Living in Eau Claire. Phyllis was born May 7, 1940, in Ashland, Wisconsin, the daughter of Odin and Lillian (Tennant) Olby. She grew up among eight siblings, older brothers Jim, Dewain, Bob, and Ernie, older sisters Esther and Evie and younger sister Sharon. After high school in Ashland, Phyllis would further her education by attending Bible College in Superior. Moving to River Falls, she attended the Rush River Apostolic Church where her mother pointed out a nice-looking single man, Lloyd Wahl. The two would share vows on September 23, 1961, at Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth. This union would be further blessed with four children:
Pat (Anita) Wahl, Chippewa Falls, Lori (Pete) Carroll, Whitesboro, Texas, Becky (Scott) Jensen, Red Wing, Richard (Tonya) Wahl, Eau Claire. Then came the grandchildren: Jacob, Josiah, Benjamin and Julia Wahl; Levi and Johnathan (Angela) Carroll and Andrea (Jimmy) Widman; Zachary, Rachel (Fadhil), Mariah (Tucker) Lorentz, Keezia, Emmanuel, and Isaiah Jensen; and Alison, Anna, and Abby Wahl. There are now eight Great-Grandsons: Elijah, Isaac, Abram, Roman, Oliver, William, Henry, James, and two Great-Granddaughters: Ava and Sadie.
How she loved to laugh and sing. Her first love was Jesus, and with that her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in September of 2013 and by her parents and siblings.
Funeral services for Phyllis Wahl will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25th at Plum City Evangelical Free Church, 501 First Street in Plum City. A visitation party will gather Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Church with refreshments and singing together. Interment will be at Plum City Union Cemetery. Memorials will be applied to a family missions ministry fund. Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth.
