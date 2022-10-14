Neitman, Prima “Pam” Olga, 94, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.

Pam was born on September 10, 1928, in Austria to John and Maria (Zottig) Borden. She graduated from Beloit High School in Beloit, WI. She married Don Neitman on February 5, 1955, in West Allis, WI. He passed away on October 6, 1992. Pam loved all animals, especially dogs. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Donations are preferred to The Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Prima Neitman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you