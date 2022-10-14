Neitman, Prima “Pam” Olga, 94, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI.
Pam was born on September 10, 1928, in Austria to John and Maria (Zottig) Borden. She graduated from Beloit High School in Beloit, WI. She married Don Neitman on February 5, 1955, in West Allis, WI. He passed away on October 6, 1992. Pam loved all animals, especially dogs. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Donations are preferred to The Humane Society.
Pam is survived by three children, Christine Neitman, Tom (Judy) Neitman, and Jim (Pam) Neitman; four grandchildren, Jerome (Kim) Gonia, Lindsey (Matt) Vaughan, Joel Neitman, and Sarah (Eric) Schweiner; six great-grandchildren, Emma, Maxwell, Steven, Brekken, Marlee, and Emma; one brother, Mario Borden; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; and two brothers, Eleo and Donald Borden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Eau Claire with Father James R. Kurzynski officiating. A visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Pam’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Prima Neitman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.