Quentin J. Chapek, 21, of Cadott, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.
He was born on November 22, 2000, the son of Ron Chapek and Lynn Haroldson of Cadott.
A true farm kid from the start, Quentin grew up working with his dad and grandpa on the dairy farm in Cadott. He graduated from Cadott High School in May 2018. After graduation, he continued working on the dairy farm, and also attended CVTC to get his Class A CDL license. Although farming was his first love, he also branched out to do a little trucking from time to time.
On 12/07/2020, he married Mallory Johns in Chippewa Falls, WI. On 10/23/2021, they joyfully welcomed a beautiful son, Colter Lennon, into their family. Colter is Quentin’s “mini-me,” and is the pride and joy of both Quentin and Mallory.
A very talented guy, Quentin could figure out how to fix almost anything and was always willing to give it a try. Focus may not have been his biggest strength, but his impulsive nature was both one of his most endearing and most maddening qualities. He loved working the big farm equipment, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, arguing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to talk to anyone, even from a young age, and brought so much light and love into the world. He would bring people meals just because, and always had a little smirk on his face, making it hard to tell if he was serious or joking.
Quentin is survived by his beloved wife, Mallory Johns of Cadott; their son, Colter; his parents, Ron Chapek and Lynn Haroldson of Cadott; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carla and Brian Johns, Sr. of Chippewa Falls; brother, Jordan Haroldson (Steph) of Jim Falls; sister, Alexis Chapek (Eli) of Rochester, MN; brother, Bryce Chapek of Lake Wissota; paternal grandparents, Robert and Darlys Chapek of Cadott; sister-in-law, Samantha Johns (Cole) of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Brian Johns, Jr. of Cadott; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Rodney and Florence Haroldson of Cornell.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in honor of Quentin’s life on Tuesday, April 5th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Big Drywood Lutheran Church, 27095 120th Ave, Cadott, WI. A lunch and time of fellowship and sharing will follow.
