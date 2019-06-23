Rachel Morley

Rachel Lois (McKitrick) Morley passed away on June 8, 2019 at Dove Assisted Living in Eau Claire with her family by her side after an extended illness.
Rachel was born on February 19, 1929, in New Auburn Wisconsin to John Ralph and Mildred (Ross) McKitrick. She graduated from New Auburn High School and the State Teachers College Eau Claire in 1948 with a degree in Rural Education. Following this, she taught school in Mondovi, Wisconsin for two years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and the great joys of her life were her family and friends. Rachel was married to her high school sweetheart M. Arlin Morley for 32 years up until his death on December 4, 1982. They lived in Appleton and Madison before settling in Eau Claire in 1956.
Before her life activities were limited by arthritis, she loved volunteering with several organizations. Her favorite times in life were spent with family traveling and at a lake cottage that the family built near New Auburn and enjoyed for 30 years. Rachel also enjoyed fun times with so many friends and was a serious bridge player up until this year. She was a member and active attender at Lake Street United Methodist church for 50+ years.
She is survived by her four sons and their wives: Greg and Betsy, Stan and Marcia, Mark and Brenda, Dave and Carole; Grandchildren: Meghan Redding (Morley), Caitlyn Allen (Morley), Mathew Morley, Nathan Morley, Joseph Morley, Scott Morley, Sarah Morley; and Great Grandchildren: Miles and Wesley Redding (Morley), Eli Allen (Morley), Scarlet, Carter, Becket (Morley).
She was preceded in death by her parents & sisters Rosemary Koerth and Charlotte Hauge.
A memorial service will take place at 11 am on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. A luncheon will be served at the church immediately following the service. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Friday morning, June 28, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service. Private interment will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Lake Street United Methodist Church or the Arthritis foundation. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Her outlook on life — “Look for the beauty in everything and you’ll stay young at heart forever.”’
