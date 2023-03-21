Rachel Schmidt
Rachel M. Schmidt, peacefully passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 101 in Fort Wayne, IND, at the home of her daughter Gloria. She was born on April 8, 1921, the daughter of Alfred and Anna Hubbard of Osseo, Wisconsin.
Rachel Schmidt
Rachel M. Schmidt, peacefully passed away on March 3, 2023, at the age of 101 in Fort Wayne, IND, at the home of her daughter Gloria. She was born on April 8, 1921, the daughter of Alfred and Anna Hubbard of Osseo, Wisconsin.
She was united in marriage to Willard C. Schmidt on December 17, 1941 in Osseo. She and Willard and their three small children moved to Sandwich, IL in 1956 where she resided until 2014 when she moved to Fort Wayne IN to the home of her daughter Gloria.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard, her only brother Dale, and her daughter-in-law Elaine.
While raising her three children, Rachel served as a Sunday School teacher at First Lutheran Church, volunteered with the Sandwich High School Band Association, and led various Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She and Willard were active in the Sandwich community, including the Sandwich Sportsman Club, the Sandwich Historical Society, and the Sandwich Fair Association. Rachel worked for the Fair Association for thirty enjoyable years. She was also active with the Fox Valley Older Adults, knitting hundreds of dishcloths for their annual fundraiser at the Fair. Rachel was a lifelong Cubs fan and was thrilled to live to see the team win a World’s Series.
She worked at Sandhaven Nursing Home later in life, and brought smiles to all the residents. She was also a poet, writing verse for her own pleasure.
Rachel is survived by her three children, Steven, (Su) of Lebanon, IN, Gloria Gavalier of Fort Wayne, IN and Nancy Fjortoft (Jon) of Oak Park, IL;
granddaughters Jennifer, Katie, Audrey and Karalena, grandsons Greg, Willard, and Phillip; three great granddaughters, four great grandsons, and two great great grandsons. She was loved by her family and many friends and will be missed by all.
At her request, memorials should be given to the Fox Valley Older Adult Services.
After a private family celebration of her life, her ashes will be buried beside her beloved husband at the Oakridge Cemetery in Sandwich.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.