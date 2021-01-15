Rachel Ellen Studt was freed from a rare form of young onset dementia, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, on January 7, 2021 at the age of 53.
She was born June 12, 1967 to Duane and Joy (Smith) Braaten in Seattle, Washington. Her family moved to Mankato, MN where Rachel grew up and graduated from Mankato West High School in 1985. Rachel graduated from Luther College in 1989 with honors with a degree in teaching. Later, she attended the University of Iowa graduating with a Master’s Degree in Library Science. Rachel’s passion was children’s literature. She was a children’s librarian at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin, Illinois until marrying Larry on May 21, 1994 in Mankato, MN. Rachel became a full-time homemaker raising three children: Claire, Laurel, and Nathan. Rachel will be remembered for her piano playing and accompanying skills, singing in numerous choirs, her bell ringing with Trinity Tollers, her organizational skills, the love of her family, the love of being outside, her skillful card playing, her friendships with so many, volunteering for many things, her courageous fight with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and so much more.
She is survived by her husband Larry and their children Claire, Laurel, and Nathan; mother, Joy Braaten (Mankato, MN); sister, Erika (Rob) Allen, and their children Connor and Annika. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane, grandparents Ole and Eva (Johnson) Braaten and Bernard and Doris (Grimm) Smith.
