Gunn, Rahmaro photo.jpg

Rahmaro A. Gunn, aka Rome, who was born on May 8, 1994, in Eau Claire, WI, sadly passed away on April 7, 2023, at the age of 28 in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Rome was a ray of sunshine in our lives, always smiling and happy. He had a heart of gold and loved spending time fishing and hanging out with his daughters and loved ones. He was truly a reel catch!

