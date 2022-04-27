Raleigh E. Nayes, 99, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal the day prior.
Raleigh was born September 8, 1922, in Cadott, WI, to the late Henry and Mary (Hanson) Nayes. Raleigh started “A Sentimental Journey” with Betty Frederick after an evening of dancing at Rainbow Gardens in Cadott. He and Betty married on June 28, 1947, at Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Raleigh was an energetic yet laid-back man who knew how to find the fun in everyday life, and never missed an opportunity to lovingly tease his friends and family. You could always find him taking his family on long Sunday drives, camping, fishing, playing cards, chewing the fat at picnics in the park, fixing something around the house (even late into his 80s when he probably shouldn’t have), or asking you to sit down and stay awhile. He was a strong and humble war veteran, a dedicated worker, and trusted provider, but everyone knew that his biggest pride and joy was his wife, Betty. They enjoyed 74 years of marriage together and right until the end he never lost the twinkle in his eye for her.
Family was very important to Raleigh, and together with his bride they created a beautiful legacy. While she was making his favorite baked goods, he was rigging up some new contraption for around the house or camping. He would never miss a chance to wave at the window when visitors would leave, and he would sing the loudest (and silliest) on every single birthday call. He helped raise his kids with a loving yet firm hand. At the dinner table he might try to sneak horseradish into his kids mashed potatoes, or pinch their bread before passing it, but you better not come home after curfew otherwise you’d be sent to move wood piles as punishment.
Raleigh served in the U.S. Army from 1942-1945. He was in World War II and fought in Burma as a member of the “Merrill’s Marauders” unit, which specialized in long range jungle warfare operations. We’ve all heard the stories about how he would wake up in the jungle covered in leeches, which was the least of his troubles. Few know about the terrible trials he and his comrades had to endure during their service. Some 3,000 men went into that jungle and only 200 came out. Although he never wanted recognition, Raleigh rightfully received many awards and honors for his wartime efforts, culminating in the highest possible award, the Congressional Gold Medal, presented to him on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. That night he passed in his sleep, and we believe it is because he felt his mission here on earth was finished, and all he wanted was to share his honor and to be with the love of his life, Betty.
After the war, Raleigh was employed by several local businesses, including St. Regis Paper Mill, Johnson Manufacturing, Chippewa Woolen Mill and the Northern Center, where he retired from on August 1, 1987. He was of the Lutheran faith and a member of Christ Lutheran Church. Raleigh was a man of few words with a huge heart and he will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his daughters, Pam (Jack) Murphy and Roxy (John) Harvey; sons, Jim (Jill), Gerry (Diane) and Dan (Gail); 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Raleigh is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty on July 29, 2021; 6 adult brothers, Marinus, Henry, Ralph, Roy, John and Harold; sister, Loretta Prpish; younger brother, Willard; and two siblings in infancy.
The funeral service will be Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 467 E. Colome St, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Rev. Gregory D. Stenzel will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Military honors will be rendered by the Chippewa Falls Patriot Council.
