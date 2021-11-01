Ralph Sylvester Boehm, age 91, of Waunakee, WI, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021 surrounded by family.
Ralph was born to Charles and Mae (Thompson) Boehm on February 7, 1930. After graduating from St. Patrick’s High School and attending 1 year of college at University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (UWEC), he joined the US Navy with his brother Francis during the Korean War. He was an Aviation Electronics Technician, Petty Officer 3rd class and served primarily in Bermuda. He loved to tell how “tough” it was to serve on the beaches of Bermuda. Following an injury and several months at the naval hospital in Portsmouth, VA he was honorably discharged and returned to UWEC on the GI Bill. He was a full-time student while working full time at “the rubber company” (Uniroyal) and supporting his wife and kids. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science and became an accountant working in that field the rest of his career until he retired in 2000 from Mautz Paint in Madison, WI.
While at UWEC, he married Nancy Poff and they had two children, Kirk and Nanette. They later divorced and Ralph subsequently married Sally Allman in 1961. They had two children, Todd and Susan. They were happily married for 46 years, sharing a wide variety of interests that ranged from cooking to traveling and gardening and beyond-always unified around family- until her death in 2008.
In his later years, he began writing and joined the Oregon Writers Group where he forged strong friendships with his fellow writers. He wrote daily, often late into the night while listening to Lawrence Welk. He stayed abreast of current events, especially politics, throughout his life.
Ralph’s terrific sense of humor was present right up to the end and was secondary only to his love of family. He enjoyed laughing at himself just as much (and maybe more) as making others laugh. It was often a challenge for him to actually complete one of his stories through his own laughter. His ability to make us laugh truly was a gift.
His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to voice their accomplishments. He became a second dad to his sons- and daughters-in-law and loved them as his own.
Ralph is survived by his children, Kirk (Sandra) Boehm, Nanette Boehm (Mark Harings), Todd (Megan) Boehm, and Susan (Charlie) Zander; and his grandchildren Kayla Zander, Ethan (Stevie) Boehm, Maggie Harings, Sophie Harings, Sarah Zander, Shannon (Jeff) Webb, Steven Banovetz, and Kollin Boehm; and great-grandchildren Calvin and Silas Boehm.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Francis (“Bid”) and Kenneth Boehm, his wife Sally and ex-wife Nancy.
A funeral service is planned for Wednesday, November 3 at Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 County Road Q, Waunakee, WI. Visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or Agrace Hospice (agrace.org/donate/donate-today/). The family is forever grateful for the care, generosity, and compassion afforded him by the staff at Waunakee Manor.
The world is a better place for his presence.
