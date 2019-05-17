Ralph E. Borchert, 66, passed away suddenly at home in Phoenix, AZ on February 21, 2019. Born on April 16, 1952 to Donald and Marilyn (Wald) Borchert. Graduate of Menomonie High School in 1970. Ralph married Jori Stein from Aurora, Ill in 1975. He was blessed with two daughters. Ralph followed in his father’s footsteps, he started a home business working on cars. Eventually he went into business with his father. They had D& R Auto working on mechanics, body work, and car sales.
Ralph was a born musician. He began playing the drums with his Dad in the band, Gerry Sinz and Dairyland Ranch hands. In high school he formed the band Illusions. After school he went to Nashville to take steel guitar lessons. He played with a local hickory. In the mid 1990’s Ralph moved to Arizona continuing working with cars. He joined Ronnie Lee Keel producing many CDs. Ronnie Lee worked in many bands such as Black Sabbath and produced 683 albums. He stated Ralph was one of the finest musicians he has played with.
Ralph is survived by two daughters Jenna Beth Borchert, Andrean Burdick, sister Rhonda (John) Hellson, two brothers Ronald (Kathy) Borchert, Richard (Jean) Borchert, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is preceded by Donald Marilyn and brother Scott.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life May 18 at the Knapp Community Hall at 2:00 p.m., Knapp, Wi.